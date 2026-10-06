On the latest episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart focused on artificial intelligence, examining the potential dangers it presents and critiquing Donald Trump’s lackluster response during a recent summit with tech leaders. Stewart emphasized the growing concerns surrounding AI technology, particularly regarding its impact on local communities and the possibilities of rogue AI agents acting out of control.

Trump’s Summit and Self-Regulation

Stewart highlighted that President Trump convened a meeting at the White House with prominent AI figures to confront these concerns. However, instead of proposing concrete solutions, Trump suggested that these leaders should self-regulate. “What, did they give you millions of dollars or something?” Stewart joked, pretending to receive a tip from an ear piece before confirming, “I’m being told they gave him millions of dollars.” He expressed disbelief at the idea of allowing tech giants to oversee their own regulations, questioning the validity of such an approach.

The Alarming Reality of AI

Stewart reflected on the efforts of AI leaders to downplay the existential risks associated with their technology. After showcasing several clips featuring an uncomfortable Mark Zuckerberg, he concluded, “There’s definitely a chance AI will kill us all.” He pointedly asked why we can’t slow down the development of AI, rather than allowing those with a conflict of interest to govern the technology.

Beneficial Claims vs. Current Applications

AI proponents often tout the future benefits of the technology, including its potential to cure diseases. Yet, Stewart contrasted this optimistic vision with the current realities, arguing, “Today, however, the current uses include drones that help ICE track immigrants, cyber attacks, and mass surveillance.” He dryly remarked, “In the future, we will use AI to cure diseases. But right now it’s mostly murder, surveillance, and surge pricing for the McRib. What a trade. I’m getting the sense you guys might be full of shit.”

The Job Market and Economic Implications

In addition to discussing the threats AI poses, Stewart also addressed the impending job losses tied to the technology. He critiqued the rhetoric from AI leaders claiming that automation would lead to “universal high income,” emphasizing the distractions that tech companies continue to promote amidst these challenges.

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