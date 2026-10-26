Jon Batiste Celebrates Life with Suleika Jaouad After Transplant

Suleika Jaouad, the acclaimed author of Book of Alchemy, recently shared a heartfelt update on her battle with leukemia. In a candid Instagram post dated September 28, Jaouad revealed that the treatments that had previously managed her cancer are no longer effective. “To put it as plainly as I can, the treatments that have been keeping the leukemia at bay are no longer doing the trick,” she wrote. Faced with the prospect of another bone marrow transplant, she expressed her hope that the future would unfold with a bit more patience.

Facing Uncertainty with Hope

Since her initial cancer diagnosis in 2010, Jaouad has encountered numerous challenges, with recurrences in December 2021 and again in the summer of 2024. Despite her fears surrounding the upcoming procedure, she remains optimistic, buoyed by a strong support system, including musician Jon Batiste. “I have brilliant doctors I trust with my life,” she shared, highlighting the importance of her medical team and personal relationships during this difficult time.

A Supportive Community

Jaouad’s support extends beyond her medical team; she also has Jon, her family, and friends who provide unwavering companionship. In her post, she affectionately noted, “I have the kind of friends who show up carrying games and flowers and inappropriate jokes.” Additionally, her menagerie of pets—including four dogs, two peacocks, and fourteen chickens—adds joy and comfort to her daily life.

A Look into Their Love Story