Johnny Depp's Debut Sculpture Shocks Audience at Istanbul Art Fair

Actor and artist Johnny Depp is set to unveil his first sculpture, a magnificent two-meter tall white bronze piece titled “The Bunnyman,” at the Contemporary Istanbul art fair. This notable event will take place from September 22 to 27 at Tersane Istanbul, an iconic historic Ottoman shipyard positioned along the Golden Horn.
The Bunnyman: A Guardian Figure
Described as a “half-human, half-rabbit guardian carrying a ‘sword of truth’,” The Bunnyman represents a blend of Depp’s artistic expression and personal history. The sculpture has its roots in a childhood drawing made by Depp’s son, Jack, when he was around five years old. This drawing sparked memories for Depp of a recurring dream from his own childhood, leading him to feature the figure in various sketches, paintings, and prints over the years.
Collaboration and Artistic Journey
The creation of The Bunnyman was a collaborative effort involving the Sigg Art Foundation, Pantheon Art, and Fonderia Artistica Battaglia based in Milan. This teamwork highlights the willingness to merge creative visions and bring Depp’s childhood inspiration to life.
Simultaneous Exhibition in Shanghai
This unveiling aligns with Depp’s exhibition titled “A Bunch of Stuff,” currently showcasing over 200 of his artworks at the Modern Art Museum Shanghai. Despite his ongoing involvement in post-production for films such as Ebenezer and Day Drinker, Depp continues to dedicate significant time to his visual art.
Reflections on Art and Inspiration
In a recent statement, Depp reflected on the inspiration behind The Bunnyman, noting, “When people see the painting I did — The Bunnyman — they always ask the same question: where did it come from? Some character that Jack had scribbled, beautiful scribbles into that shape, that image, reminded me of a kind of recurrent dream that I had as a child, probably around Jack’s age, five, six…” His insights provide a glimpse into the deeply personal nature of his artistic journey.