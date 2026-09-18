Johnny Depp's Debut Sculpture Shocks Audience at Istanbul Art Fair

Actor and artist Johnny Depp is set to unveil his first sculpture, a magnificent two-meter tall white bronze piece titled “The Bunnyman,” at the Contemporary Istanbul art fair. This notable event will take place from September 22 to 27 at Tersane Istanbul, an iconic historic Ottoman shipyard positioned along the Golden Horn.

The Bunnyman: A Guardian Figure

Described as a “half-human, half-rabbit guardian carrying a ‘sword of truth’,” The Bunnyman represents a blend of Depp’s artistic expression and personal history. The sculpture has its roots in a childhood drawing made by Depp’s son, Jack, when he was around five years old. This drawing sparked memories for Depp of a recurring dream from his own childhood, leading him to feature the figure in various sketches, paintings, and prints over the years.

Collaboration and Artistic Journey

The creation of The Bunnyman was a collaborative effort involving the Sigg Art Foundation, Pantheon Art, and Fonderia Artistica Battaglia based in Milan. This teamwork highlights the willingness to merge creative visions and bring Depp’s childhood inspiration to life.

Simultaneous Exhibition in Shanghai

This unveiling aligns with Depp’s exhibition titled “A Bunch of Stuff,” currently showcasing over 200 of his artworks at the Modern Art Museum Shanghai. Despite his ongoing involvement in post-production for films such as Ebenezer and Day Drinker, Depp continues to dedicate significant time to his visual art.

Reflections on Art and Inspiration