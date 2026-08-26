Alysa Liu Pauses Figure Skating Journey After Milan Triumph

Alysa Liu, the brilliant figure skater who has captivated audiences with her performances, is taking a break following her remarkable wins at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. This decision has sparked discussions about the future of young figure skaters and the pressures they face in competitive sports.

Kristi Yamaguchi: A Legacy in Skating and Philanthropy

As Liu reflects on her career, she is not the only figure skater in the spotlight. Kristi Yamaguchi, the Olympic gold medalist who achieved her pinnacle of success in 1992, also stands as an inspiring icon in the world of skating. Yamaguchi initially found success as a pairs skater alongside Rudy Galindo, winning the U.S. juniors in 1986 and the world juniors in 1988. Yet, it was her triumph as a solo skater at the Albertville Olympics that solidified her legacy.

Yamaguchi made history by becoming the first Asian American woman to win an Olympic gold in figure skating. After her Olympic victory, she embarked on a professional tour and established the Always Dream Foundation, which supports after-school programs and educational resources for underprivileged children.

Beyond the Ice: Yamaguchi’s Diverse Pursuits

In addition to her philanthropy, Yamaguchi has ventured into various media. She has made multiple TV and movie cameos, authored a best-selling children’s book, released a fitness video, and even developed an active-wear line. Notably, in 2006, she became the first Olympic figure skating champion to win on Dancing With the Stars, further diversifying her accomplishments beyond the rink.

As Yamaguchi looks back at her achievements and prepares for the upcoming Winter Games, she shares her gratitude for her unique journey. “I thank my lucky stars every day that things worked out the way they did,” she told the Nob Hill Gazette. “I can’t imagine how my life would be if it turned out differently.”

Transitioning Life and Relationships