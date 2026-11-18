John Mulaney, known for his standout performances on Saturday Night Live, has recently expanded his creative horizon by stepping into the role of a record producer. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mulaney discussed his work on a new film, Madden, and his unique contribution to the music scene—producing a collection of songs for his stepfather-in-law’s country band, Sam and the Pink Notes.

Creating Music with Family

In a candid moment, Mulaney shared stories about Sam Schmid, his wife Olivia Munn’s stepfather, who came into their lives several decades ago. “Sam is a wonderful man and a retired eye doctor,” Mulaney remarked. “Since I’ve known him and come into Olivia’s life about five years ago, I’ve always heard him play these songs that he’s written.” Mulaney explained that Schmid had composed many songs with his camping club back in the ’70s, which inspired Mulaney to present him with a recording studio in Chicago for Christmas. “We made an album of those original songs,” he added, highlighting the collaborative effort to bring this music to life.

Balancing Talents and Responsibilities

When Kimmel inquired why the album, titled Oldskeedad, isn’t readily available for purchase, Mulaney humorously replied, “I got a lot going on. I’m the manager and I’m currently the record label and the record producer. This is an enormous conflict of interest.” The dialogue showcased Mulaney’s ability to mix humor with heartfelt discussions about family and creative projects.

A Memorable Musical Collaboration

The idea to feature Sam and the Pink Notes on Jimmy Kimmel Live actually originated from Kimmel himself. After attending Mulaney’s comedy show at Wrigley Field in July, Kimmel suggested bringing the band onto his late-night platform. “I told you I just recorded a campfire country western album with Olivia’s stepdad,” Mulaney recalled. “And you said the next time you come on the show, they’re going to be the musical guest.”







Performance Highlight

During the episode, Sam and the Pink Notes took to the stage to perform “Yellow Rambler,” a lively country tune that showcased their musical talent. Reflecting on Mulaney’s involvement, Kimmel declared him the stepson-in-law of the year, marking a memorable intersection of comedy and music.