John Mulaney Set to Star in Exciting ‘Get Smart’ Reboot

Warner Bros. is moving forward with a reboot of the classic comedy series “Get Smart,” and comedian John Mulaney is reportedly in negotiations for the lead role of Agent Maxwell Smart. Variety has confirmed this news, although the project is still in its early stages.

Screenplay and Production Team

The screenplay for the film will be penned by Seth Grahame-Smith, known for his work on the upcoming “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” which is set to release in 2025. Producers Andrew Lazar and Chuck Roven are also attached to the project, further solidifying its lineup.

A Legacy of Comedy

The original “Get Smart” series debuted in 1965, created by the iconic duo Mel Brooks and Buck Henry. The show ran for 138 episodes until 1970, featuring Don Adams as the hilariously bumbling Agent Smart and Barbara Feldon as the capable Agent 99. The series was a critical success, winning seven Emmy Awards, including three for Adams and for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Previous Film Adaptation

In 2008, “Get Smart” was adapted into a feature film starring Steve Carell as the titular character, alongside Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson, and others. Directed by Peter Segal, the film opened to $38 million and grossed $230 million worldwide against an $80 million budget, marking it a moderate success.

Mulaney’s Recent Projects

John Mulaney recently starred in Netflix’s “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney,” which aired 12 episodes in 2025. He is set to embark on a nine-show comedy tour titled “Mulaney Takes Manhattan” beginning in January. Additionally, he will appear in David O. Russell’s upcoming sports biopic “Madden,” portraying Trip Hawkins, founder of the video game company Electronic Arts.

Future Collaborations