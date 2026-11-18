As one of television’s most beloved dance competitions, Dancing With the Stars not only showcases impressive performances but also raises questions about the financial rewards contestants receive. While many viewers may tune in for the dazzling routines, the monetary aspect can be intriguing as well. So, just how much do these celebrities earn once they hit the dance floor?

Initial Earnings and Weekly Increases

According to a report by Variety in 2019, contestants on Dancing With the Stars start off strong with a base salary of $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the competition. If participants continue to advance in the competition, their earnings increase week by week, with a maximum potential payout reported at around $295,000.

Increased Earnings from Competition

However, former contestant Bobby Bones, who won season 27 alongside Sharna Burgess, indicated that actual earnings can surpass these initial estimates. During a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick‘s podcast, Trading Secrets, Bones described how the payment structure works: “That show pays OK. Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.”

Overall Earnings Breakdown

In addition to the base earnings, Bones shared that he received an estimated $110,000 initially, which substantially increased as he progressed. He ultimately stated, “I ended up making close to $400,000 from that show.”