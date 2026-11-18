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In a stunning showcase of cultural appreciation, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, enchanted the audience with her elegant attire during her recent visit to Mumbai for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards on November 17. This marked her first appearance at the prestigious event since 2022 and coincided with a three-day tour of India with Prince William.

Kate Middleton Stole The Show In Traditional Indian Outfit

Dressed in a breathtaking ‘desi’ ensemble designed by Mahima Mahajan, Kate stole the spotlight, evoking admiration from all in attendance. Her floor-length gown, inspired by traditional Indian pishwas style, featured an eye-catching deep crimson-red hue and showcased intricate embroidery and decorative detailing. The dress was elegantly framed with a curved green-gold design around the neckline, adding a regal touch to her appearance.

Kate accessorized her outfit with a stunning diamond necklace featuring three green gemstones, complemented by matching earrings and a decorative ring. Her look was further enhanced by a burgundy clutch that seamlessly matched the theme of her outfit.

Kate Middleton And Prince William Were A Gorgeous Pair

Prince William also embraced the occasion, donning a striking traditional outfit of his own. Clad in an all-black sherwani-inspired ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra, the Prince of Wales made a polished entrance in a velvet jacket with a structured Nehru collar, paired with tailored black trousers and smart lace-up shoes. The deliberate design of exaggerated buttons provided a sleek, dignified air to his appearance.

According to PEOPLE, Kate’s emerald tassel necklace and matching earrings were previously owned by Queen Elizabeth II, adding a layer of royal significance to her stunning ensemble.

Kate Middleton Had A Personal Hand In Bringing The Event To Life

Kate Middleton’s significance at the Earthshot Prize goes beyond her captivating appearance. Interviewed by PEOPLE, Earthshot CEO Jason Knauf highlighted Kate’s integral role in the initiative’s inception. “The princess, at the very beginning, when we were still debating whether or not we should do this — going back to 2019 — we really tried to see, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’ We consulted loads of people. The loudest voice saying yes was the princess from the very beginning,” Knauf revealed. “She’s always been a huge part of this.”

Both Kate and William have contributed to the Earthshot Awards in previous locations, including Boston and London. However, their recent participation in Mumbai stood out for its embrace of local customs and culture.