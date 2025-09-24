John Mulaney Debuts Stand-Up at Historic Wrigley Field

Chicago Comedy History: John Mulaney to Headline Wrigley Field

John Mulaney is set to make history as he takes the stage at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field, becoming the first comedian to headline the legendary ballpark. As part of his extensive tour, the Chicago native will bring his stand-up routine to a venue known primarily for its baseball legacy, blending humor with hometown pride.

John Mulaney announced this groundbreaking event on a night full of Chicago spirit—during a Cubs game at Wrigley Field. Amidst the excitement, before the Cubs faced a loss to the New York Mets, Mulaney entertained the crowd by singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and later took to the broadcast booth to reveal his ambitious plans to headline the historic venue. Emphasizing the challenge, he stated, “Look, if Mark Grace could come out there every day and just deliver ripping cigarettes, I can face down this crowd too.”

While tickets are yet to go on sale for the July 11, 2026, show, expectations are high. The performance is anticipated to attract tens of thousands, as Wrigley routinely accommodates over 40,000 fans during baseball games.

Mulaney kicked off his tour, “Mister Whatever,” earlier in 2025 and will continue touring across the United States through the end of the year. A taped special capturing this tour is highly anticipated, although no release date has been announced yet. For a glimpse of Mulaney’s entertaining presence, fans can relive his seventh inning stretch performance, courtesy of the MLB’s shared clip.