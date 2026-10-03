John Leguizamo Urges David Ellison to Prioritize American Needs

At a recent event, renowned actor and activist John Leguizamo voiced his concerns regarding the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. As the new head of Skydance, David Ellison has come under scrutiny from Leguizamo, who is urging him to prioritize the needs of the American public and the film industry over personal gain.

Leguizamo’s Urgent Call for Industry Responsibility

“Come on, Dave. Do the right thing. Don’t just think of yourself and your pocket. Think of what Americans need and what the industry needs. Think of others for a change,” Leguizamo stated, emphasizing the responsibility that comes with leading such a significant company.

John Leguizamo has a message for Skydance chief David Ellison: “C’mon, Dave. Do the right thing. Don’t just think of yourself and your pocket. Think of what Americans and the industry needs. Think of others for a change.” pic.twitter.com/DjEUzXvWja — Variety (@Variety) October 2, 2026

Concerns Surrounding the Merger’s Implications

Leguizamo also expressed dissatisfaction with certain terms of the merger, particularly the restriction on Paramount-WBD from selling their California lots for five years. “That’s still not enough,” he remarked, voicing concerns about the long-term stability for those involved in the industry.

John Leguizamo says it’s “despicable” and “heartless” that David Ellison’s Skydance is threatening to move Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery’s film and TV production out of Los Angeles. When Variety’s @marcmalkin brought up the five-year production commitment in Ellison’s… pic.twitter.com/yj2YwtwAcG — Variety (@Variety) October 2, 2026

A Community of Support Against the Merger

Leguizamo’s concerns are shared by many in the industry. In April, he was among over 4,000 actors and creatives who signed an open letter opposing the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance. The letter, published by the New York Times and available at BlocktheMerger.com, highlighted worries that the merger favors a small group of stakeholders at the expense of the broader public good.

Fellow signers included esteemed actors such as Joaquin Phoenix, Ben Stiller, and Kristen Stewart, among many others.

Leguizamo Reflects on His Career Achievements

While accepting his Career Achievement Award, Leguizamo humorously remarked, “It means they five that to you when you think your career is over.” However, he followed up with more serious reflections on his four-decade career filled with sacrifices and triumphs. “It feels like, ‘Oh, wow. It was worth for something. People notice and recognize what you’ve done and contributed to cinema,’” he said.

John Leguizamo calls “Mission: Impossible — Reckoning” a “bomb so expensive they teach it in business school.” via The Critics Choice Association’s 6th Annual Celebración Of Cinema & Television pic.twitter.com/Z7NLXqG8sW — Variety (@Variety) October 2, 2026

With emotion, he concluded his acceptance speech, saying, “I will not be finished until every Latin child in this country can turn on a screen,” indicating his desire to see diverse representation in media. He encouraged future creators to persist against challenges, stating, “Keep creating. Keep failing forward and don’t let anyone ever quiet your voice, including the one inside your head telling you that you’re not good enough. That voice is a fucking liar and it doesn’t know what the hell it’s talking about.”