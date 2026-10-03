John Leguizamo Urges David Ellison to Prioritize American Needs

At a recent event, renowned actor and activist John Leguizamo voiced his concerns regarding the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. As the new head of Skydance, David Ellison has come under scrutiny from Leguizamo, who is urging him to prioritize the needs of the American public and the film industry over personal gain.
Leguizamo’s Urgent Call for Industry Responsibility
“Come on, Dave. Do the right thing. Don’t just think of yourself and your pocket. Think of what Americans need and what the industry needs. Think of others for a change,” Leguizamo stated, emphasizing the responsibility that comes with leading such a significant company.
Concerns Surrounding the Merger’s Implications
Leguizamo also expressed dissatisfaction with certain terms of the merger, particularly the restriction on Paramount-WBD from selling their California lots for five years. “That’s still not enough,” he remarked, voicing concerns about the long-term stability for those involved in the industry.
During his remarks, Leguizamo asserted that “the industry belongs in L.A.” He attended the Critics Choice Association’s 6th Annual Celebración of Cinema & Television, where he was honored with the Career Achievement Award. Leguizamo emphasized the need to support and grow the film community in Los Angeles, stating, “We need to support it and grow it. Rebuild it and add to it. Not subtract.”
A Community of Support Against the Merger
Leguizamo’s concerns are shared by many in the industry. In April, he was among over 4,000 actors and creatives who signed an open letter opposing the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance. The letter, published by the New York Times and available at BlocktheMerger.com, highlighted worries that the merger favors a small group of stakeholders at the expense of the broader public good.
Fellow signers included esteemed actors such as Joaquin Phoenix, Ben Stiller, and Kristen Stewart, among many others.
Leguizamo Reflects on His Career Achievements
While accepting his Career Achievement Award, Leguizamo humorously remarked, “It means they five that to you when you think your career is over.” However, he followed up with more serious reflections on his four-decade career filled with sacrifices and triumphs. “It feels like, ‘Oh, wow. It was worth for something. People notice and recognize what you’ve done and contributed to cinema,’” he said.
With emotion, he concluded his acceptance speech, saying, “I will not be finished until every Latin child in this country can turn on a screen,” indicating his desire to see diverse representation in media. He encouraged future creators to persist against challenges, stating, “Keep creating. Keep failing forward and don’t let anyone ever quiet your voice, including the one inside your head telling you that you’re not good enough. That voice is a fucking liar and it doesn’t know what the hell it’s talking about.”
The celebration also recognized other outstanding figures, including Aimee Carrero, Beth de Araújo, Inde Navarrette, James Ortiz, and many more, highlighting a night of honoring achievements within the film community.