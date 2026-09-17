John Leguizamo Takes On Villain Role in Miami Vice Reboot

In an exciting development for fans of classic television, Universal Pictures is reviving the iconic series Miami Vice with a fresh cinematic interpretation, titled Miami Vice ’85. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, has secured John Leguizamo for what is rumored to be a villainous role. This casting decision adds a significant layer of intrigue, as it sees Leguizamo returning to his roots, having appeared in several episodes of the original series during the 1980s.

Film Details and Production Timeline

Set in the glamorous yet corrupt backdrop of mid-1980s Miami, Miami Vice ’85 offers a new narrative inspired by the original pilot of the beloved NBC series that aired from 1984 to 1990. With a screenplay penned by Dan Gilroy, the film is slated for release on May 19, 2028, and will be shot in IMAX format, elevating the visual experience of the underworld drama. Production is expected to commence later this year.

Leguizamo’s Role as a Cartel Boss

While details about Leguizamo’s character remain unconfirmed, sources indicate that he will portray a cartel boss, a role that aligns well with the thematic elements of crime and power that defined the original Miami Vice series. This casting is particularly meaningful for Leguizamo as it marks a return to his early career roots, bridging his past work on television with a prominent film role.

Featuring an Impressive Cast

Joining Leguizamo in Miami Vice ’85 are notable actors Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan in leading roles, with Whitney Peak, Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone, and Danny Ramirez rounding out the ensemble cast. The film is produced by Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions alongside Kosinski, ensuring a collaboration that brings together seasoned talent in both production and talent management.

Creative Team Behind the Film

The collaborative effort of Dan Gilroy, drawing from characters created by Anthony Yerkovich (who executive produced the original series alongside Michael Mann), promises a script that pays homage to its predecessor while exploring new territory. Eric Warren Singer contributed an earlier draft, and the project is being overseen by Universal’s EVP Production Development, Sara Scott, along with Creative Executive Christina Hoffrogge.

Leguizamo’s Recent Successes

Leguizamo’s recent work has garnered attention, particularly with his standout performance in Universal’s major box office success The Odyssey. He is also currently filming an untitled project with Matt Damon, directed by the Daniels. Additionally, he has wrapped up filming for the upcoming Exorcist movie featuring Scarlett Johansson and will star in Bullet Catch. Leguizamo is represented by UTA, Mosaic, and Jackoway Austen Terman.