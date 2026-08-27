Joey King Stuns in Revealing Dress at Practical Magic 2 Premiere

Joey King captured attention at the premiere of “Practical Magic 2,” wearing a striking sheer naked dress that showcased her bold fashion sense. The event not only highlighted King’s daring outfit but also rekindled memories of the beloved original film, where Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest charmed audiences as Frances and Jet, the quirky aunts of the lead characters.

Charming Aunts and Iconic Looks

Channing and Wiest’s performances were pivotal to the film’s success, with their characters frequently discussing the appearance of their elder witches. Reflecting on her time in the role, Channing recalled a makeup and hair test that fell flat because she wasn’t wearing enough makeup. “I remember a makeup and hair test that didn’t work out because I wasn’t wearing much makeup,” Channing shared in a 2020 interview with Vulture. “We came up with the idea together: ballet makeup.” This approach involved bold choices like black lipstick and elaborate, curly wigs, as Channing explained that “the more eccentric it was, the more it worked.”

Fashion Inspiration from Stevie Nicks

The costume design for Frances and Jet drew significant inspiration from the iconic Stevie Nicks, known for her whimsical style. Channing remarked, “We just went way out on a limb with the crazy fabrics and clothing,” highlighting a visual aesthetic that embraced feminine elements with an abundance of beads and jewelry. This approach made the characters not only memorable but also visually striking.

A Revelatory Trip to Paris

In a lighthearted moment, Channing shared a humorous anecdote from her journey related to the film, revealing that she lied about her ability to speak French to secure a free trip to Paris for dubbing the movie. “In hindsight, it was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever done in my entire life,” she admitted. “I’m sure the minute I left, they hired someone else to do it right. But I made a real horse’s ass of myself.”