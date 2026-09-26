Jodie Turner-Smith Faces Lawsuit Over Brother's Misconduct Allegations

In a disturbing turn of events, Richard Smith, brother of actress Jodie Turner-Smith, faces a lawsuit filed by three women who accuse him of sexual misconduct and drug dealing. The legal documents, lodged in the Los Angeles Superior Court, also implicate Turner-Smith, alleging that she facilitated her brother’s alleged harmful behavior.

Allegations Against Richard Smith

The lawsuit, initiated by three individuals identified only as Jane Does, claims that Richard Smith engaged in non-consensual sexual encounters with them. The plaintiffs allege that Turner-Smith played a significant role in enabling his actions by providing him financial support, housing, and resources that contributed to his alleged misconduct. The suit specifically mentions that she gifted him an Audi, which the complaint states was used to transport drugs.

Turner-Smith’s Alleged Complicity

According to the lawsuit, “Turner-Smith’s role is distinct from Smith’s alleged direct conduct.” It asserts that she had knowledge of the dangerous behavior associated with her brother but continued to provide him with support that allegedly allowed his misconduct to flourish. The suit contends that Turner-Smith’s actions contributed to Smith maintaining a lifestyle that perpetuated his alleged offenses.

Response from Turner-Smith’s Representative

In response to the allegations, a representative for Turner-Smith asserted that the lawsuit is unfounded. “This is a fictional lawsuit filed by someone who has been harassing Jodie while hiding behind the name Jane Doe. The claims are not true. This is an abuse of the legal system, allowing someone to make up facts and file meritless legal document,” the representative stated in a message to People.

Details of the Allegations

The allegations detailed in the lawsuit paint a troubling picture of Richard Smith’s behavior. One plaintiff claims that Smith isolated her in a bedroom for an extended period in June 2024, subjected her to drug use, and coerced her into non-consensual sexual activities with him and another man. Another woman alleges that her relationship with Smith had become “increasingly coercive, unhealthy, and controlling,” where she felt pressured to engage in drug use and witnessed various illegal activities, including drug sales and sexual parties, leading her to fear for her safety.