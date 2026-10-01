Jim Carrey Ties the Knot with Min Ah in Secret Wedding

Jim Carrey is reveling in joy once again as he has officially married his partner, Min Ah. A spokesperson for the actor confirmed to E! News on September 30 that the couple has tied the knot.

A Third Trip Down the Aisle

This marks Carrey’s third marriage. He was first wed to Melissa Womer in 1987 and shares a daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, with her. His second marriage was to Lauren Holly in the 1990s.

An Enigmatic Romance

Details surrounding the couple’s wedding have largely remained a secret, reflecting their desire for privacy. Jim Carrey and Min Ah have kept their relationship away from the public eye until their red-carpet debut at the 2026 César Awards in February. This event also served as the occasion when Carrey first confirmed their romance.

Honoring Family and Love

During the ceremony where he received an Honorary César Award, Carrey expressed his gratitude to those who matter most to him. He delivered heartfelt messages, saying in French, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson, I love you now and forever.” He also dedicated a touching moment to Min Ah, stating, “Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah.”