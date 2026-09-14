Ji.hlava Documentary Festival Reveals Exciting Forum Lineup

The 30th edition of the Ji.hlava Documentary Film Festival, a prominent event attracting around 1,200 industry professionals, has revealed its lineup for the New Visions Forum. This year’s Forum will take place from October 28 to 30, showcasing a diverse selection of projects from around the globe.

Showcasing International Talent

Twenty-nine projects hailing from 15 countries will be presented during the Forum, providing valuable opportunities for their teams to engage with potential co-production, financing, sales, and distribution partners. Among the selected works, eight are directed by first-time filmmakers, alongside projects from renowned and seasoned directors.

Notable Filmmakers and Projects

Highlighting the impressive lineup, the Forum will feature Pulitzer Prize-winning filmmaker Lindsey Sitz with her project “Searching for SmarterChild,” and Simantini Chakraborty, a collaborator of Godfrey Reggio, presenting “Impossible to Ignore.” Iranian director Ali Razi, known for “At Night, the Red Sky,” will pitch “Archiveless Memories, for an Imaginary Museum,” while Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Zwiefka, acclaimed for her works “Silent Trees” and “Vika!”, will present “Words We Never Say.”

Additionally, two alumni from the festival’s Emerging Producers program, Charlotte Heilstone from the U.K. and Matej Sotník from Slovakia, will also showcase their new projects.

Thematic Focus and Regional Representation

This year’s Forum highlights a rich thematic exploration, addressing critical issues such as memory, archives, and the stories that have been suppressed or silenced. The projects delve into the confrontations individuals face against systems of power, as well as the intersection of personal experiences with broader historical narratives.

Reflecting its commitment to global representation, the Forum will feature work from Europe, the U.S., and East and Southeast Asia, alongside six upcoming projects from Montenegro, which is the Country in Focus for Ji.hlava’s industry program this year.

Enhancing Industry Connections

The Forum will also be complemented by an extensive Matchmaking Accelerator, designed to connect selected projects and filmmakers with international decision-makers and industry professionals, fostering collaboration and opportunities within the documentary film landscape.