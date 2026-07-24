Joanne Goh Champions Kuala Lumpur’s Rise as Southeast Asia’s Film Center

As the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary next year, founder Joanne Goh is focused on positioning the festival as a pivotal hub for Southeast Asian cinema. Goh envisions MIFFest as a vibrant meeting place for filmmakers, producers, and industry leaders, expanding its role within the regional film landscape.

A New Milestone for MIFFest

This year marked a significant development for MIFFest with the official recognition of its ASEAN On Screen program by ASEAN Records. Goh perceives this recognition as the beginning of a new chapter for the festival. Unlike many Asian film festivals vying for world premieres and global attention, MIFFest aims to differentiate itself through enhanced regional collaboration, leveraging Malaysia’s rich multicultural identity and its burgeoning position within the film industry.

The Importance of Collaboration

“Malaysia has already become one of the most important partners in the industry,” Goh states, emphasizing the country’s potential to drive Southeast Asian cinema’s next breakthrough. She acknowledges that achieving this goal requires addressing persistent challenges in financing and distribution, advocating for ASEAN co-productions as a viable path forward. Furthermore, Goh highlights the increasing significance of industry discussions surrounding financing models and emerging technologies at the festival.

A Dual Perspective on Filmmaking

This year also afforded Goh a unique perspective on MIFFest as she took on the role of producer for the film “BlueFish,” which premiered at the event. “Being a producer is for sure a totally different role, but these two roles are helping me expand my vision in the film industry,” she explains. Her dual experiences have reinforced her belief that festivals should serve as more than mere exhibition spaces. “The festival is like a wonderland to me, where I achieve everything I enjoy in cinema,” Goh adds, noting its role as a gathering place for industry friends to collaborate on sales, marketing, and future projects.

Impressive Growth and Future Vision

The festival’s growth is evident, as the ninth edition saw approximately 700 submissions, a remarkable increase from around 100 when MIFFest launched in 2017. Despite this rapid expansion, Goh insists that the forthcoming chapter of the festival will prioritize regional impact over sheer scale. “It’s more about cross-border collaboration and strengthening Kuala Lumpur as a regional film hub,” she explains, underscoring her commitment to fostering a vibrant film community in Southeast Asia.