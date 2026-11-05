“Jet Lag: The Game Launches Season 20 in Theaters Now”

Beloved travel competition series “Jet Lag: The Game” is set to make a grand return to movie theaters as it celebrates the premiere of its 20th season. This eagerly awaited installment, titled “Hide + Seek: Italy,” will be shown on over 160 screens across the U.S., U.K., and Canada on December 5, 2023.

Collaboration Across Borders

In an exciting partnership with Regal, Picturehouse, Cineworld, and Landmark Cinemas, the premiere marks the largest international release for “Jet Lag: The Game” to date. This follows a successful screening of Season 19’s “Japanorama” in London this past August and an international rollout of the Season 19 finale at various theater chains in October. Tickets for the Season 20 premiere went on sale on November 5.

Innovative Viewing Experience

Attendees can expect a unique trivia experience on-screen prior to the premiere, adding an interactive element to the viewing event. As the show embarks on its newest journey, Nebula has promised an engaging experience for fans both on and off the screen.

A Unique Twist in Italy

According to Nebula, Season 20 takes contestants on a thrilling six-day game of Hide and Seek across Italy. The journey will spotlight the nation’s picturesque seaside towns, medieval mountain villages, and lush Roman landscapes. However, this season introduces a new level of difficulty termed “Expert Mode,” which modifies the classic game format by eliminating some powerful questions and integrating new mechanics that penalize seekers for their errors. In the premiere, fans will see contestants Ben and Adam tackle these challenging new questions while their companion Sam enjoys a relaxing beach day.

Community Connection

Dave Wiskus, founder of Nebula, shared his enthusiasm for fostering community through shared experiences, saying, “The magic of ‘Jet Lag’ is the community. It’s a real joy to work with our friends at Picturehouse, Regal, Cineworld, and Landmark to bring that community together in the real world.”

Brooks LeBoeuf, Regal’s senior vice president of U.S. content, expressed excitement regarding the series’ theatrical success. “Our first Jet Lag: The Game theatrical event demonstrated the potential of bringing an established digital audience into the movie theatre. Nebula has built one of the most engaged fanbases in the creator space, and that enthusiasm translated directly into theatrical demand. ‘Hide + Seek Italy’ builds on that momentum, and we look forward to welcoming fans back to experience the series together on the big screen.”

Participating Theaters

Below is a list of participating cinemas hosting screenings for this exciting premiere:

Regal cinemas:

Gilbert Stm 14

Garden Grove Stm 16

La Habra Stm 16

Ontario Palace 22 IMAX & RPX

Valencia Stm 12 & IMAX

Long Beach Stm 26 & IMAX

…and many more across the U.S.

Picturehouse cinemas:

Little Theatre Cinema, Bath

Duke of York’s, Brighton

The Ritzy, Brixton

…and others in the U.K.

Cineworld cinemas:

Aberdeen Union Square

Ashford

Basildon

…and various locations throughout the U.K.

Landmark cinemas: