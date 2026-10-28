Jessica Biel Shares Adorable Halloween Costumes for Family

This Halloween, Jessica Biel and her family are gearing up for a spooktacular celebration inspired by the iconic show South Park. The actress, along with her husband Justin Timberlake and their children, Silas and Phineas, plans to embrace the festive spirit in a creative family costume that pays homage to the animated series.

Excitement for Family Costumes

Biel recently shared her family’s plans during an appearance on the The Romesh Ranganathan Show podcast, saying, “My family loves Halloween. My kids love Halloween.” She expressed her enthusiasm about getting dressed up this year, particularly after her 11-year-old son Silas had previously preferred to come up with his own costume ideas.

Channeling South Park

This year, however, Silas is keen on dressing as Eric Cartman, a well-known character from South Park. Biel noted, “This year, we’re back to a family costume, which is amazing because my 11-year-old for the last few years has been like, ‘You guys are lame. I don’t want to dress anything like what you’re dressing.’” It seems a shared interest in the beloved animated series has brought the family together for this year’s festivities.

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