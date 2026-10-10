Holly Madison Supports Jessica Biel’s Controversial Playboy Biopic

Holly Madison has come to the defense of Jessica Biel amid criticism surrounding the actress’s involvement in the upcoming film, Playmates. The movie, which is anticipated to explore the lives of the iconic Playboy models and the legacy of Hugh Hefner, has sparked controversy, particularly from Crystal Harris, Hefner’s widow. Harris expressed her disapproval of Biel joining the project, suggesting that the film may not accurately reflect the experiences of the women associated with Hefner’s brand.

Holly Madison’s Support for Biel

Madison, a former Playboy model herself, took to social media to advocate for Biel, asserting that the film could offer a platform for authentic storytelling. She emphasized the importance of understanding the complexities of the Playboy lifestyle and the diverse narratives of its women. In her statement, Madison highlighted that portraying this past could be beneficial if approached thoughtfully.

Crystal Harris’s Concerns

In her statement, Crystal Harris voiced concerns regarding the film’s potential message, urging Biel to reconsider her participation. Harris’s plea points to a broader discussion about the representation and legacy of Playboy, which has often been criticized for its treatment of women. Her comments have ignited a debate about the implications of reviving this narrative in a cinematic format.

Implications for the Film

The tension arising from Harris’s comments and Madison’s support underscores the delicate balance filmmakers must strike when tackling such sensitive topics. The casting of Biel has generated significant interest, but it also raises questions about the direction and intent of the film. As production progresses, it will be essential for the creators to engage with the voices of those most affected by Hefner’s legacy.