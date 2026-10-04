Jeremy Strong Stands Firm on Method Acting's Impact on Co-stars

In a recent interview with GQ, actor Jeremy Strong addressed the ongoing conversation surrounding his method acting techniques, particularly in the context of comments made by his fellow co-star, Brian Cox. Strong, who is well known for his role in the acclaimed series The Apprentice, expressed that he does not take any offense to Cox’s remarks, valuing the personal perspectives that come from his peers.

Respect for Personal Opinions

“Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings,” Strong stated, reinforcing his belief in the importance of respecting individual sentiments. He acknowledged Brian Cox’s stature in the industry, saying, “I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f–k he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control.” This statement highlights Strong’s recognition of Cox’s experience and his own willingness to let go of any perceived negativity.

A Family-like Dynamic

Reflecting on his relationships with his castmates, Strong noted the emotional depth of their interactions. He shared, “I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show.” He likened their dynamic to that of a real family, where love and respect coexist even amid disagreements. “It is like a family in the sense that, and I’m sure they would say this, too, you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them,” he concluded, underscoring the complexity of their professional relationships.

Looking Ahead