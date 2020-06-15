Jennifer Garner is happy for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Relationship

A source informs Us Weekly that Garner sustains her ex-husband’s newly found love with de Armas. “Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children, and respects him,” a source informed the outlet. “She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

Meanwhile, one more source for the outlet disclosed that de Armas feels like she is on Paradise.

“Ana is pleased with Ben,” the insider said. “She likes spending quality time with him as well as they have wonderful chemistry and a great deal of enjoyable with each other.”

March 19, 2020: Ben, as well as Ana, go on a coffee date in Los Angeles.

Affleck, as well as de Armas, were seen holding hands as well as grinning huge when they chose a quick coffee run in Los Angeles. The pair wore matched grey outfits, and de Armas also brought her pet dog along for the cuppa date.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” a source claimed to People, describing when the duo initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Deep Water. “Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time, there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”

March 18, 2020: Ana posts images from their romantic beachside walk.

Paparazzi images from Affleck, as well as de Armas’s Costa Rica trip revealed the pair walking down a coastline. At the same time, the Gone Girl star broke images of his beloved with an electronic camera. Now, de Armas has uploaded those images onto her Instagram, and they’re equally as romantic as we believed they would certainly be.

The first image attributes de Armas looking right into the cam, while the following couple of images are obscured photos of her walking throughout the coastline.

March 16, 2020: Ana has only good things to say regarding Ben.

For Vogue Spain’s April cover tale, de Armas exposed precisely what she considered Affleck while they filmed their forthcoming motion picture, Deep Water.

“The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role,” she claimed, as equated per People. “His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy.”

She proceeded, “Not only does he know how to do it with ease, but he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite.”

March 10, 2020: Their love gets to Costa Rica.

After spending quality time in Cuba with each other, Affleck, as well as de Armas’s partnership struck brand-new elevations in Costa Rica. Paparazzi also recorded an intimate minute in between both as they had an enchanting walk down the coastline.

As de Armas strolled barefoot in a corrosion orange, maxi gown, Affleck covered his arm around her waist as well as leaned in for a soft kiss.

March 10, 2020: A source exposes the pair “had a great time” throughout their Havana trip.

A source for People disclosed just how much Affleck, as well as de Armas (that was birthed in Cuba), appreciated their trip.

“Ben and Ana had a great time in Havana,” the expert claimed. “Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly. He was approached by fans multiple times and happily posed for pictures. They visited several restaurants and enjoyed Cuban cuisine…”

The source that the outlet reported is from the collection of the stars’ upcoming thriller, Deep Water, likewise had just kind words for the starlet, claiming de Armas “is great and very pleasant to be around. She always greets people with a smile, and you never hear a complaint. She has this very calm and sweet personality.”