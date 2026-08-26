Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Enjoy Dinner with Friends Stars

Jennifer Aniston enjoyed a delightful dinner date with her boyfriend Jim Curtis, surrounded by her close friends and former co-stars, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. The reunion took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on August 25, proving once again that the bond formed on the set of Friends remains strong and supportive.

Gathering of Friends

The intimate gathering was a star-studded affair as Aniston, Stevens, Cox, and Kudrow shared warm moments together. They were also joined by SmartLess podcast co-hosts Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, who added to the camaraderie of the evening. After their time at the hotel, the group embraced in farewell hugs before heading off in their vehicles, showcasing the close-knit relationships they maintain.

Inclusion of Jim Curtis

Since Aniston and Curtis sparked dating rumors last year and officially launched their relationship in November, he has seamlessly integrated into her cherished circle of friends. Their shared experiences include fun-filled summer road trips and vacations alongside friends like Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka, and Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney. This includes Aniston’s recent updates showcasing these joyful moments spent together.

Investing in Their Relationship

While Aniston, 57, and Curtis, 50, tend to keep their romance relatively private, the hypnotherapist has offered insights into how they prioritize the health of their relationship. Their commitment to nurturing their bond reflects a deeper understanding and investment in one another, blending companionship with the strong support of Aniston’s longstanding friendships.