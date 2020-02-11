Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Had a Moment at Oscars 2020 Party

Oscar winner Brad Pitt had a new confrontation with Jennifer Aniston last evening at the party after the event. The two met at Guy Oseary’s Oscar after the event, Page Six writes. Eyewitnesses informed the outlet that they spoke quickly, however, “there was no sizzle this time around,” including that “Aniston praised Pitt on his [Best Supporting Actor] win, [and] they didn’t hang around long.”

Aniston and Pitt were not photographed with each other at the event. They were shot independently at various other celebrations: Aniston remained in a little black outfit at Netflix’s celebration, while Pitt began his night at the Governors Ball and also Vanity Fair’s Oscar after the event:

Rachel Murray – Getty Images

VALERIE MACON – Getty Images

The 2’s after event conference follows the previous pair nearly damaged the net when they embraced at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Both won awards there, and also they had a minute backstage.

People was quick to obtain intel from a resource regarding exactly how Aniston felt regarding every one of that. The support defined that absolutely nothing enchanting was taking place—comparable to Page Six’s resources, making it clear they’re merely close friends.

Aniston “is not dating Brad,” the resource just claimed. “They are friends and happy with each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it”.

That evening, “Jen was happy for Brad,” the source continued. “They congratulated each other, and that was it. It was an emotional night”…

What has been much less clear is what Pitt considers about Aniston. He did formally inform Entertainment Tonight they get on acceptable terms nowadays though. When asked at the Golden Globes whether he would certainly be up for a get-together with Aniston, he claimed, “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend,” he claimed. Then he made a little joke regarding just how much every person desired it to occur. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand,” he included, clearing up, “That was a play on «Friends». They were stating that [the show could have a revival special on HBO Max].”