Jennie Unites Voices in Uplifting Anthem ‘Someone to Hold’

Jennie, the acclaimed vocalist from Blackpink, is honoring the beauty of sisterhood with her latest single, “Someone to Hold.” This upbeat track, produced by Justin Tranter, is set to feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix animated film Steps.

Celebrating Bonds Through Music

In “Someone to Hold,” Jennie reflects on shared experiences and enduring connections, singing, “After everything that we’ve been through/ The ins and outs, the upside downs and good times too. You’re still the shooting star that’s in my skies/ You’re still the only one I want in every life.”

Contribution to the Animated World

Jennie expressed her excitement about joining the Steps family, stating, “I am so excited to join the Steps family and it was really fun making my first song for an animated film! I love how much heart and personality the characters have, and I’m so happy I got to be a little part of their world. I hope you enjoy Steps and ‘Someone to Hold’ as much as I do and I can’t wait for you guys to hear it!”

A Fresh Take on a Classic Tale

The animated film Steps, directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, presents a unique twist on the Cinderella story. According to the official synopsis, Lilith (voiced by Ali Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother’s (Bette Midler) magic wand, pushing her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a reluctant alliance. Together, they hijack the Royal Ball, inadvertently drawing the kingdom into chaos under the cruel rule of Priscilla (Nikki Glaser). Ultimately, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to save not only the kingdom but also their sisterly relationship.

Viewers can stream Steps on Netflix starting November 20. The soundtrack comprises four original songs by Tranter, featuring contributions from Seyfried, Rose Gray, and Emei, while the film’s score is composed by Bridgerton alumnus Kris Bowers.

Jennie’s Journey in Music

Last March, Jennie made her solo debut with the EP Ruby, a 15-track album released through her own label, Odd Atelier. This project includes collaborations with notable artists such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, and Dua Lipa. Following the EP, Jennie reunited with Blackpink for their world tour and the release of their new album Deadline, which debuted in February and features tracks like the group’s comeback single, “Jump.”