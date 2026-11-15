Stream UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit Without Any Cost

UFC fans are in for a thrilling night as UFC 334 takes center stage at Madison Square Garden, featuring two highly anticipated title fights. The event will showcase a heavyweight clash between the reigning champion Ciryl Gane and challenger Josh Hokit, alongside a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Kayla Harrison and former titleholder Amanda Nunes.

At a Glance: How to Watch UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit

Ciryl Gane, boasting an 11-2 UFC record, is on a mission to solidify his legacy within the heavyweight division. The French fighter recently regained the interim championship by defeating Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 and was elevated to undisputed champion following Tom Aspinall’s title vacating. A victory tonight would further cement Gane’s status among the heavyweight greats.

However, standing in Gane’s way is Josh Hokit, a 29-year-old Californian whose path to UFC stardom has been anything but conventional. Transitioning from a football career in the NFL to mixed martial arts, Hokit has quickly made a name for himself, winning his first four UFC fights, often finishing his opponents in under three rounds. His most recent triumph came against heavyweight veteran Derrick Lewis, whom he defeated by TKO in the second round at UFC Freedom 250.

For those unable to attend UFC 334 in person, here’s everything you need to know about streaming the event online, including options for watching it for free.

Where to Watch UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit Online

UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit will be available exclusively on Paramount+. If you don’t have a subscription, you can choose from two plans: the Essential plan at $8.99 per month or the Premium plan at $13.99 per month. Alternatively, you can opt for an annual subscription, with costs of $89.99 for Essential or $139.99 for Premium, the latter of which offers ad-free content and additional live streaming options.

Both subscription plans grant access to stream UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit tonight.

Stream UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit for Free

While Paramount+ no longer provides a free trial, there are still a couple of avenues to watch UFC 334 without cost.

The first option is to use DirecTV, which offers free access to Paramount+ via its Premier streaming package. By signing up for this package, you can take advantage of a five-day free trial to catch the Gane vs. Hokit livestream tonight.