In-Flight Concerts: Simple Plan and Hoobastank Rock the Sky

Imagine soaring through the skies at 35,000 feet, and suddenly finding yourself at a concert featuring live performances by well-known rock bands. For approximately 125 fortunate travelers aboard a chartered Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Orlando last Friday, that fantasy became a reality as they headed to the Vans Warped Tour.

Festivities Begin at LAX

The excitement kicked off that morning in Terminal 1 of LAX, where fans donned black, rock-themed attire, complete with Vans merchandise. As they gathered at the gate, they were welcomed by a playlist of rock music, allowing passengers to showcase their own performance skills, including a spirited rendition of Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by a guest named Gianna. The guests also had the opportunity to meet recording artists from the Vans Warped Tour lineup, including Lolo, Simple Plan, Hoobastank, and The Used.

Live at 35K: A Surprise Concert

Unbeknownst to many passengers—comprising fans, influencers, and journalists—this flight was destined to host performances from all four bands as part of Southwest Airlines’ Live at 35 initiative, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. The program surprises passengers with live music experiences while cruising at altitude.

High-Altitude Performances

Once airborne, Lolo took to the “stage,” performing a four-song set over Texas. Despite her fear of flying, she embraced the moment, revealing, “I almost didn’t take the gig because I’m a nervous flier and this is the longest I’ve gone without wearing a seat belt.” Coincidentally, the flight took off about an hour prior to the Federal Aviation Administration grounding all U.S. flights “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” making their airborne concert even more unique.

Hoobastank captivated the crowd next, playing a trio of hits, including the iconic “The Reason.” Lead singer Doug Robb set a concert-like atmosphere by asking the flight crew to switch off the cabin lights while passengers illuminated their cell phone flashes, creating an intimate ambiance. Amid the performance, Robb humorously engaged with passengers, joking about their entertaining “annoying flight.”

Unique Experiences from The Used and Simple Plan

As the plane soared over New Orleans, Bert McCracken of The Used shared the absurdity of the experience, proclaiming, “This is the weirdest fucking shit I’ve ever done in my life.” The band played four songs, transforming “The Taste of Ink” into a collective sing-along moment. In a light-hearted nod to Hoobastank’s performance, McCracken joked, “Everyone knows the lyrics to this song. It’s called ‘The Reason.’”

Closing out the in-flight concert series, Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier entertained with tracks like “I’d Do Anything.” He cheekily acknowledged the awkwardness of performing on a plane, adjusting the lyrics to “I’d do anything for you, Vans Warped Tour,” and referencing the viral nature of their song “I’m Just a Kid” as part of the #ImJustAKidChallenge.

A Memorable Conclusion

As the flight neared its descent into Orlando, Bouvier encouraged the flight crew to dim the lights once more, playfully remarking that they had transformed into the “light crew.” For an encore, Hoobastank returned to the aisle to perform one last song right before touching down.