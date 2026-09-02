Jax Taylor's Shocking Restraining Order Against Brittany Cartwright Revealed

The ongoing legal battle between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright is heating up. Just days after Brittany, 37, was granted a temporary restraining order against Taylor, 47, the former couple’s conflict has escalated. Taylor has officially requested a judge to issue no-contact, stay-away, and no-abuse orders against Cartwright, reflecting the deteriorating state of their relationship since their separation earlier this year.

Legal Proceedings Unfold

On August 31, Taylor filed a legal motion in response to the request for a domestic violence restraining order made by Cartwright, which was submitted on August 27. According to documents obtained by E! News, Taylor’s plea seeks to contest Cartwright’s claims, asserting that her allegations merely depict challenges related to co-parenting, rather than any form of abuse. In his request, Taylor is simultaneously seeking his own restraining order against Cartwright.

Claims of Attacks and Intolerance

In his court filing, Taylor, whose real name is Jason Cauchi, expressed that since his separation from Cartwright in January 2024, he has been subjected to ongoing “public and private attacks.” He claims that these incidents have intensified over the last six months, stating, “these attacks have taken on a viciousness that has become intolerable.” This assertion underscores the turmoil and tension that has characterized their post-marriage interactions.

Future Implications