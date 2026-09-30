Jason and Travis Kelce's Surprising Take on Taylor Swift's "Cleveland!"

In an unexpected but delightful crossover of sports and music, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have found common ground in their admiration for Taylor Swift’s latest song, “Cleveland!” The song includes a heartfelt nod to Travis’s romance with the Grammy-winning artist, marking a special moment for both Kelce brothers.

The Kelce Brothers Weigh In

During a recent episode of New Heights aired on September 30, Travis shared his appreciation for Swift’s latest track, stating, “Shoutout to Tay Tay for making that song. Just giving the city a little more.” His excitement was echoed by his brother Jason, who called the song “incredible.” Beyond merely enjoying it, Jason noted that he and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have been listening to it frequently, describing its uplifting quality: “There’s just something about it. It makes you feel really good. It’s a great song.”

A Sweet Tribute

Taylor Swift’s “Cleveland!” might very well be her most affectionate tribute to her relationship with Travis yet. The song narrates the story of visiting the city where both Travis and Jason grew up, further solidifying the connection between her musical artistry and their personal lives.

Brotherly Bonds and Musical Moments

While the Kelce brothers are known for their achievements on the football field, this musical moment showcases a different side of their dynamic. Travis expressed his love for the song explicitly, saying, “I love it, man.” It’s a perfect blend of music and familial pride that allows both brothers to celebrate Swift’s creativity while reflecting on their own roots.