Jared Leto Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations from Four Women

Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor and frontman of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, is facing new sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women, with several claims dating back to when the women were teenagers. The accusations are part of a forthcoming BBC documentary titled Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret.

Details of Allegations

On Wednesday, the BBC reported that ten women have stepped forward with allegations of misconduct against the 54-year-old actor. Among these, four women have accused Leto of criminal sexual conduct involving incidents that occurred between 2002 and 2016.

One woman alleges that Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was just 17 years old. Another woman claims that, at the age of 19, Leto threatened her with sexual assault after the two were left alone in a hotel room unexpectedly. A third woman states that she engaged in sexual relations with Leto at 17 in California, where she was underage, qualifying the encounter as statutory rape. She asserts that during their conversation, Leto dismissed concerns regarding her age and California’s age of consent laws.

The fourth woman asserts that she was groomed by Leto, who reportedly made repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was only 16. She recalls him suggesting that they should have sex and states that she was later sent a non-disclosure agreement to prevent her from discussing their relationship—a document she chose not to sign. The BBC reports it has reviewed this NDA.

Additional Testimonies

In a further allegation, a woman asserts that at the age of 14, Leto made an inappropriate comment about her chest during an autograph-signing event, instructing a security guard to take her backstage at a music festival following his remarks. According to her, when her mother confronted Leto, he repeated his lewd comment. Additionally, four other women report receiving strange and sexually charged phone calls from Leto when they were younger.

Evidence and Support

The BBC states that it has verified multiple accounts from the women by corroborating their stories with friends and family who were aware of their encounters with Leto. Some evidence, including photographs and messages, has also reportedly supported their claims.

Industry Reactions

Among those familiar with Leto, two men who worked with his band described feeling “uncomfortable” about how Leto interacted with teenage girls, noting that he would often invite them backstage or to his recording house. One witness remarked, “I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big.”

Leto’s Response

In response to the allegations, Leto has categorically denied the claims through a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, asserting, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

A Pattern of Allegations

This is not the first time that sexual misconduct allegations have surfaced against Leto. In June 2025, his representatives denied his involvement in any sexual misconduct or inappropriate relationships after an investigative report by Air Mail included interviews with nine women, most of whom remained anonymous. Many of these women reported inappropriate behavior, stating some were underage at the time of their encounters with Leto.