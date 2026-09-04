Jane Fonda: Hollywood's Grip Amidst Trump and Tech’s Elite

In a candid conversation before receiving an honor at the DVF Awards gala during the Venice Film Festival, 88-year-old Jane Fonda expressed her fervent opposition to the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. She also shared her views on former President Donald Trump and the unsettling obsession that “tech bros, oligarchs, and billionaires” seem to have with achieving longevity, “while they’re killing the rest of us.”

Activism and a Flourishing Career

Fonda, who was at the event to celebrate extraordinary women alongside figures like Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and American photojournalist Lynsey Addario, predominantly discussed her political activism during the interview. Yet, she also provided a glimpse into her upcoming projects, revealing that “The Correspondent,” an adaptation of Virginia Evans’ novel about a retired lawyer navigating a complex world through letter-writing, is in its final stages of pre-production, with hopes of starting filming in January, contingent on the director’s schedule. “I just can’t mention them,” she added about other projects in the works, indicating her eagerness to return to acting after a five-year hiatus.

Concerns Over the Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

Fonda’s opposition to the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger stems from serious concerns about its impact on consumers and the creative industry. “I am hopeful that we can stop it. They’re carrying so much debt, and it would be terrible for consumers. Prices would go up. Thousands would lose their jobs,” she warned. Expressing her belief that fewer studios would diminish bargaining power and union strength, she clarified that her stance is not personal, despite liking David Ellison, Skydance’s leader, who financed her long-running Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.”

Reflections on Ted Turner and Hollywood’s Culture

Discussing the ownership dynamics in media, Fonda speculated on how Ted Turner would feel about the idea of Paramount owning CNN, saying, “He would be terribly upset. Ted didn’t want to sell back in the day when he sold… He would be absolutely heartbroken.” The dialogue shifted to Hollywood’s alleged blacklist as Fonda defended actor Mark Ruffalo against accusations of antisemitism. “This is a tactic that they’re using… He should be ashamed of himself,” she stated, reinforcing her belief in a systemic effort to silence dissenting voices within the industry.

Activism Through the Ages

Having embraced activism at 33, Fonda reflected on how it transformed her life. “Before then, my life was so silly… Nothing. So meaningless,” she recalled. She emphasized the importance of collective action, stating that during turbulent times, “We have to stick together. We can’t be alone.” Addressing whether fear has dampened activism since Trump’s election, Fonda asserted, “Not for me… I’m encouraging people to join the movement,” highlighting her commitment to fostering solidarity.

The Changing Landscape of Activism and Longevity

Fonda observed an increasing number of individuals speaking out against systemic issues, citing threats from artificial intelligence and environmental degradation. “Things are changing… Republicans and Democrats alike are standing there saying, ‘No. You’re not going to put a data center in my community,’” she shared. As for potential presidential candidates for 2028, she expressed interest in figures like Jon Ossoff and distinguished upcoming politicians such as Indigenous Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

On the Obsession with Longevity Among the Elite

Regarding the elite’s desire for longevity, Fonda voiced her critical take: “They want to live forever, while they’re killing the rest of us.” She underscored a growing disconnect between the wealthy and the laws governing the rest of society, asserting that the climate crisis leaves humanity with limited time. “We’re not going to stand for it. The big problem is… if it gets too hot, then there’s no going back,” she cautioned, framing the urgency of activism around climate change and social justice.