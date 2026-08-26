Jane Fonda Defends Mark Ruffalo Against Paramount's Controversial Claims

Jane Fonda has publicly defended Mark Ruffalo after Paramount criticized the actor’s recent comments as “antisemitic.” Ruffalo’s statements were in response to concerns about Larry Ellison’s connections to Israel and his son David Ellison‘s planned merger with Warner Bros.

Fonda’s Support for Ruffalo

In a statement shared on the Committee for the 1st Amendment Instagram, Fonda expressed her distress over what she perceives as the misuse of antisemitism accusations to stifle legitimate political discourse. “Especially as a Jewish American, I find it deeply troubling to see false accusations of antisemitism used to silence legitimate political criticism in this country,” she wrote. “Antisemitism is real and dangerous, which is precisely why the charge should never be used as a cudgel against people whose political views you dislike, in this case as dedicated a crusader for democracy as Mark, whom we are proud to have as a Committee member and to be in this fight with us.”

Critique of Paramount’s Response

Fonda emphasized Ruffalo’s First Amendment right to voice concerns regarding corporate influence and the merger in question. “Calling his criticism antisemitic is a smear to delegitimize criticism of the merger and to distract from the question Paramount would rather not answer: Should one company be allowed to accumulate this much power over our movies, television, and news?” she added.

The Controversial Remarks

Ruffalo ignited controversy on Friday by sharing a clip on Instagram featuring remarks by Paramount board member Safra Catz, who described “profoundly scary technologies” that Oracle, co-founded by Larry Ellison, provided to the Israeli military after the October 7 terror attacks. Ruffalo labeled Larry Ellison a “classic oligarch” while warning against the potential consequences of the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros.

Paramount’s Position

A spokesperson for Paramount responded by stating they were “troubled” by the invocation of antisemitic tropes in what they described as a business dispute. The spokesperson stated, “Words like ‘genocide’ and ‘apartheid,’ applied to a corporate transaction, aren’t just wrong — they’re a bridge too far, and they cheapen the very real suffering those words are meant to describe. This doesn’t deserve a response in kind — and to be clear, we don’t tolerate prejudice of any kind, against anyone.”

Additional Voices of Support

Fonda is not alone in her support for Ruffalo. Hannah Einbinder, a star of “Hacks,” voiced her gratitude on Instagram, thanking Ruffalo for drawing attention to the Ellisons’ provision of military technology to Israel amidst the ongoing conflict. “I’m so grateful that Mark Ruffalo drew a connection between the Ellisons providing military technology to Israel during a genocide and their unprecedented media takeover — and pointed out that this is a dangerous consolidation of power that could ultimately be used against us,” she wrote.