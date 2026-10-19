Jana Kramer Reveals LA Housing Costs Affecting Her Kids' Future

Jana Kramer is candidly reflecting on the challenges she faced in providing her children with the life she envisioned for them while living in Los Angeles. The actress, known for her role in “One Tree Hill,” recently shared her experiences during an interview with Fox News Digital, discussing her new film, “The One,” and her heartfelt transition to Nashville, Tennessee.

A Return to Roots in Tennessee

Kramer, 42, described her previous life in Studio City, where financial constraints limited her family’s living situation. “I remember being in Studio City with the two kids, and we couldn’t afford to have a bigger place with a bigger backyard and neighborhoods like that,” she said. She emphasized how Tennessee has become a sanctuary for her, with a calming environment that allows her to offer her children a childhood reminiscent of her own. “For me, Tennessee has just always been a place that every time I land, my nervous system just like relaxes; it feels calm,” she explained.

Joy of Childhood Memories

Growing up in the Midwest, Kramer cherishes her childhood memories of playing freely in the neighborhood. Now, as a parent, she finds joy in watching her children experience their own adventures. “It just makes me feel like home,” she shared, noting how her kids enjoy riding their bikes and visiting friends. This sense of community and connection is something Kramer deeply values, reminiscent of her upbringing in Michigan.

Balancing Career and Family Life

Though she appreciates the vibrant lifestyle in Tennessee, Kramer acknowledges the allure of Hollywood. “I love it here. You can always go back,” she said, recognizing the changes in the industry, particularly with self-tapes becoming more common. Despite the distance from Los Angeles, she believes that the quality of life and upbringing in Tennessee outweigh the challenges of working in entertainment.

A Focus on Timely Stories

Kramer shares her life with three children: Jolie and Jace, from her previous marriage to Mike Caussin, and Roman, with her husband Allan Russell. Her latest project, “The One,” is a poignant film that addresses the struggles of homeless youth aging out of the foster care system. She expressed her passion for complex narratives, stating, “I remember reading the script and just, I love a complicated story… It wasn’t completely thrown in your face, but it was a beautiful thread throughout the movie.”

Highlighting Important Issues

Scheduled for release on November 5, “The One” coincides with National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, making its message even more significant. Kramer noted the heartbreak of portraying a character grappling with a lack of stability and safety. “I just… I can’t imagine that as a kid… our job as parents is to protect them,” she reflected, emphasizing the importance of ensuring children are placed in safe homes and the unfortunate reality faced by many in the foster system.