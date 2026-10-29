Jamie Lee Curtis Channels Elizabeth Holmes in Stunning Parody

In a comedic twist that reflects the viral buzz around Nathan Fielder‘s documentary You Can See Everything, which focuses on the infamous Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos fame, late-night television has picked up the narrative. Recently, a parody segment aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis as Holmes and Fallon himself portraying Fielder.

Intense Moments Captured

The parody recreates a famously intense moment from the documentary’s teaser, delivering a blend of humor and drama. In the clip, Fallon, as Fielder, asks Curtis, “Be honest, do you really want to be on the show tonight?” to which Curtis, embodying Holmes, playfully responds, “Of course I do. I love talking to you.”

Late-Night Humor Takes Center Stage

As the fascination with Holmes continues to grow, late-night shows like Fallon’s are quick to capitalize on the cultural moment, showcasing their ability to blend humor with current events. This particular skit further highlights Jamie Lee Curtis’s versatility as an actress, as she navigates the complexities of portraying one of modern history’s most notorious figures.

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