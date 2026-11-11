Jamie Dornan Reflects on His Emotional Journey as Aragorn

Jamie Dornan has opened up about the emotional experience of being cast as Aragorn in the upcoming film “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.” The actor, who takes on a role famously portrayed by Viggo Mortensen, expressed his profound feelings upon receiving the news of his casting, stating, “I cried. I actually cried.” In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he described the experience as a dream come true and honored to enter such a revered franchise.

Embracing the Legacy of Aragorn

Dornan elaborated on what it means to portray a character so significant to fans and the legacy left by Mortensen. “It’s an absolute dream and an honor to be entering that world in any capacity,” he shared, acknowledging the love audiences have for Mortensen’s portrayal. Reflecting on his own experience, he remarked that filming “The Hunt for Gollum” was “incredible” and hoped audiences would embrace the new narrative, knowing how much the original series means to them.

Pressure and Honor in a Timeless Role

Addressing the pressure that accompanies such a legendary role, Dornan admitted there is an expectation to live up to Mortensen’s iconic performance. During a recent interview with L’Officiel, he emphasized, “I’ve been asked to play a super iconic role, and I’ll do my best. But for me, Aragorn will always be just Viggo.” He expressed his admiration for Mortensen’s work and felt privileged to attempt to recapture some of the original energy brought to the character.

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