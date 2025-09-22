James Middleton Celebrates Son Inigo’s Birthday with Sweet Photo

James Middleton Shares Rare Birthday Photo of Son Inigo

In a heartfelt gesture that resonates with many of his followers, James Middleton shares rare birthday photo of son Inigo, providing a glimpse into his private family life. Celebrating a significant milestone, Middleton highlights the joy of parenthood while balancing the spotlight of public events and personal milestones. His recent social media activity reveals two contrasting aspects: intimate familial moments and glamorous outings, shedding light on his dual existence as both a devoted father and an engaged member of the celebrity community.

James Middleton Celebrates Son Inigo’s Birthday

On Sunday, Middleton excitedly took to Instagram to commemorate his son Inigo’s second birthday. The charming photo captures Inigo embracing the family’s golden retriever, Mabel, dressed adorably in blue shorts, a matching top, and stripey socks.

“Happy Birthday Inigo. We love you as much as you love Mabel….and that is a lot. And Ella is saying hello today too,” wrote James, 38, referring to both Mabel and his late cocker spaniel Ella, who passed away in January 2023. The image was beautifully complemented by a rainbow in the background, serving as a touching tribute to the cherished pet.

James frequently discusses the profound influence dogs have had on his life. He once shared, “I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression; she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose, and loved me unconditionally.” This bond motivated his upcoming book, “Meet Ella, The Dog Who Saved My Life,” set for release in 2024.

Moreover, Middleton has also gifted cocker spaniel puppies to his sister, Catherine, and her husband, Prince William. Their late dog, Lupo, along with their current companion, Orla, have both been heartfelt presents from him.

Family Life and London Appearance

Typically, James and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, maintain a degree of privacy regarding their life with Inigo at their Berkshire farmhouse. Nevertheless, the couple has occasionally opened up about the joys and challenges of parenthood. In a conversation with HELLO!, he remarked, “No matter how much people say to you about how wonderful it is, or how it will change your life, nothing can ever prepare you for that experience of seeing a little baby that’s yours arrive. It unlocks something in your heart that you didn’t know was there.”

Earlier this month, James made an appearance at the Longchamp FW25 “London Calling” event in Soho, mingling with celebrities such as Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, and Douglas Booth. Maintaining his stylish flair, he brought along one of his six dogs, who sported a chic silk neckerchief. Clad in a light pink jacket, a crisp white shirt, beige trousers, and Chelsea boots, James ensured that he and his furry companion matched effortlessly.

What do you think? Would you like to see James Middleton share more precious moments from his family life? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.