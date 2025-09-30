Jade Marie Patek’s Irresistible Texas Charm in ‘Open Invitation’

In a masterful blend of soulful country and Southern rock, Jade Marie Patek captivates audiences with her new single “Open Invitation.” This sultry track, accompanied by a playfully indie music video, showcases the Texas singer-songwriter’s flair for transforming personal moments into engaging art. Delivering a unique Texas come-on, Patek’s latest work is both bold and inviting, embodying her distinct musical style.

Jade Marie Patek, the Texas singer-songwriter who combines soulful country with the harder side of Southern rock & roll, drops the video for her latest single “Open Invitation.” Like Patek herself, the clip is a playful, indie-minded depiction of that one promising opportunity in a sea of bad dates.

Creative Direction

Directed by Sarah Bizanovich, the “Open Invitation” video finds Patek leaning into the come-hither vibes of the song. “This track is about that moment when you stop second-guessing yourself and just say what you feel,” Patek says in a statement. “It’s sensual, but it’s also strong, because vulnerability takes courage.” With its inviting tone, “Open Invitation” paints a vivid picture of confidence and emotional transparency.

Building Momentum

Patek released her full-length album Song in My Head in 2023 and leaned into singles in recent months, issuing the ebullient “Slow Down” earlier this summer. Both songs are set to appear on the guitarist’s forthcoming EP, Long Time Coming. Produced by Elijah Ford, the project was recorded at 5th Street Studios in Austin, further cementing her reputation as a dynamic performer at festivals such as Musicfest in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and the Lonestar Jam in her native Lone Star state.

Onstage Presence

Patek currently has a pair of gigs set for this week in Texas: Oct. 1 in San Antonio and Oct. 2 at the venerable Gruene Hall in New Braunfels. She returns to Steamboat in January, alongside headliner Zach Top and artists including Braxton Keith, American Aquarium, Jake Worthington, and Bri Bagwell. Long Time Coming is set to arrive Nov. 14.

With “Open Invitation,” Jade Marie Patek offers a compelling glimpse into a promising future, where her Texas roots and daring artistry continue to resonate with listeners.