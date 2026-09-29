Jacob Elordi Challenges Photographers While Out With Kendall Jenner

Jacob Elordi, recognized for his role in the hit series Euphoria, showed a protective side during a recent outing in Paris. As he and his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, navigated the bustling streets back to their hotel amidst Fashion Week, the couple encountered an overwhelming swarm of photographers.

Facing the Cameras

Elordi appeared visibly frustrated by the constant flash of cameras and made several pleas for privacy. “Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?” he asked the waiting photographers in a video shared on social media on September 28. His voice carried a mix of exasperation and concern as he continued, “Stop, stop, stop.”

Seeking a Moment of Calm

The 29-year-old actor, not keen on the interruption, reiterated his request for space, noting that they had most likely been captured on film already. “Can we just walk home back to our hotel?” he urged, clearly hoping to enjoy a moment of normalcy away from the public eye. Elordi’s insistence on no flash photography highlighted his desire for a peaceful journey.

Kendall Jenner’s Discretion

Throughout the encounter, Jenner, 30, did her best to shield her face from the cameras, while Elordi took precautionary measures by sporting sunglasses to combat the brightness of the flashes. The couple was accompanied by a security team, who helped to create some distance between them and the photographers as they crossed the street.