Jacob Elordi Supports Kendall Jenner at Bottega Veneta Fashion Show

In the world of celebrity relationships, few have captured public interest like Kendall Jenner’s romantic dalliances. Among her most notable relationships is the one she had with NBA star Ben Simmons. The pair first crossed paths in the spring of 2018, making concerted efforts to connect despite the geographic distance, as Simmons played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

A Unique Connection

Jenner demonstrated her support for Simmons by streaming one of his games during a photo shoot with Australian Vogue in the spring of 2019. She even FaceTimed Simmons to share her excitement after getting her hands on his GQ Australia cover. This personal touch showcased the depth of their connection during their time together.

Keeping It Private

In her Australian Vogue interview, Jenner expressed her belief in maintaining privacy in relationships, stating, “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.” She acknowledged the complexities of young love, emphasizing, “Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain.”

The End of an Era

By May 2019, when the Met Gala took place, Jenner and Simmons had amicably parted ways. She cited her demanding schedule as a source of complication in their relationship. Reflecting on her experiences, Jenner remarked, “Everyone has their own path and their own way of letting the cards fall. Your 20s are for messing up and figuring it out.”

A Playoff Team of Exes

In the wake of her relationships with multiple basketball players, a fan humorously noted the trend on social media, tweeting a meme that showcased her past romances with several NBA players, including Simmons, Jordan, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma, and D’Angelo Russell. The tweet playfully referred to them as a “playoff team,” to which Jenner added her own commentary by reposting it with the note, “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks.”