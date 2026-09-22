Pamela Anderson Dares to Go Bare at Milan Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson, renowned for her iconic role on Baywatch, made a stunning appearance at the Vogue World show during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, where she notably departed from her recent makeup-free philosophy. At 59 years old, Anderson showcased full glam with a captivating beauty look, contrasting her earlier commitment to a more natural appearance.

Glamorous Look at Milan Fashion Week

Anderson dazzled in a golden lamé maxi dress by Ferragamo, complemented by a large chain necklace, a bangle bracelet, and a cocktail ring. Her signature blonde locks were styled in elegant side-swept curls, while her makeup featured jet black eyeliner and gray eyeshadow, creating a dramatic smokey eye. A light pink lipstick completed her striking look, marking one of the rare occasions this year she opted for a bold makeup style.

A Change in Beauty Philosophy

This appearance signifies a notable shift for Anderson, who declared in 2023 that she was stepping away from elaborate makeup looks. In an interview with Elle, she stated, “It’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite,” indicating her adventurous spirit. Anderson shared that embracing a fresh-faced beauty approach felt “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

Embracing Change