Jack’d Unveils Film Festival Judged by LGBTQ Icons

Jack’d, the leading dating app geared towards queer people of color in the United States, has announced the launch of the inaugural Jack’d Film Festival. This new event will spotlight and celebrate original films created by queer filmmakers, with an emphasis on narratives that highlight the experiences, stories, and perspectives of queer individuals of color.

Judging Panel Set for the Festival

The festival will feature a distinguished panel of judges, including notable figures such as TS Madison, known for “Outlaws With TS Madison,” “Beauty in Black,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Miss Lawrence from “Fashion Queens” and “Empire”; Bobby Ashley of “The Ave” and “Single Man Problems”; Mike Gauyo, who has worked on “Ginny & Georgia” and “Send Help”; and Dyllón Burnside from “Pose.”

Empowering Queer Filmmakers

Tyrus Townsend, the festival manager, expressed the importance of supporting queer filmmakers, stating, “Queer filmmakers have always created stories that challenge conventions, expand perspectives and help people feel seen. The Jack’d Film Festival enables a new crop of filmmakers to bring their stories directly to their audience and gives audiences an active role in celebrating the filmmakers behind them.”

Prizes and Participation Details

Two significant awards will be presented during the festival: the grand jury award and the audience choice award, with each winner receiving $10,000. To participate, users must download the Jack’d app, where selected films will be available for viewing and voting. The film showcase will run from November 2 to December 3, exclusively for app users. Both short and full-length films are eligible for prizes from the overall $20,000 prize pool, and app members will vote to determine the Audience Choice Award winner. Film submissions must be completed online by 5 p.m. PT on October 21, with detailed entry instructions available at https://www.jackd.com/filmfestival/.

Jack’d: A Global Platform