Isla Fisher Reveals Shocking Dating Turn-offs Post-Divorce

Isla Fisher recently opened up about her experiences in dating following her divorce from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, highlighting some of her preferences and the challenges she faces in the dating world.

What She Wants – and Doesn’t Want

When discussing the “ick” factor in dating, Fisher candidly noted, “You know when a man runs on film and it’s just like, it looks like a sprinkler moving. It’s just wrong.” This humorous yet relatable take emphasizes her desire for a more graceful approach to running, which may reflect deeper preferences in potential partners.

Role Models for Men

Fisher also offered praise for a specific male actor whose running style she admires. She stated that Tom Cruise “has really nailed the sexy run,” providing a light-hearted benchmark for men who may be trying to impress women. This acknowledgment of Cruise’s running prowess adds a playful twist to her reflections on dating.

The Importance of Friendships

Amid these reflections, Fisher has also touched upon how her support network has played a crucial role during this transitional period in her life. “I’m much stronger than I thought I was,” she explained in a recent interview with E! News. She credited her female friendships for being instrumental in her journey toward self-discovery and resilience, adding, “I’m incredibly grateful.”

A Look Back at Her Relationship