Isabelle Huppert's Chilling Vampire Thriller 'The Blood Countess' Acquired

Strand Releasing has acquired the North American rights to Ulrike Ottinger’s highly anticipated film, “The Blood Countess.” This baroque black comedy stars renowned actress Isabelle Huppert as the infamous Countess Elizabeth Báthory, a historical figure shrouded in myth and legend.

U.S. Premiere and Theatrical Release

The film made its world premiere earlier this year in the Berlinale Special Gala section and is set to make its U.S. debut at Fantastic Fest on September 17. Additionally, Strand Releasing plans to launch a theatrical release in spring 2027.

Deal Negotiation and Company Background

The rights deal was negotiated by Jon Gerrans on behalf of Strand Releasing and Magnify Film Sales. Marcus Hu from Strand expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We’re thrilled to be handling this unique film from Ms. Ottinger and look forward to working with Isabelle again on another film.” Strand has previously released several films featuring Huppert, including “Abuse of Weakness,” “Time of the Wolf,” and “Valley of Love.”

A Glimpse into the Film’s Narrative

Inspired by the life and folklore surrounding Báthory, a 16th-century Hungarian aristocrat infamous for allegations of serial murder, “The Blood Countess” follows Huppert’s character as she awakens from a centuries-long slumber. Accompanied by her devoted maid Hermine, she embarks on a quest across Vienna to find a mysterious book that may lead to her destruction.

Creative Team and Vision

The screenplay, co-written by Ottinger and Nobel Prize-winning author Elfriede Jelinek, marks the culmination of a project that has been in the works for over 25 years. In an interview with Variety, Ottinger reflected on the film’s inception, noting, “I wrote the screenplay in 1998, in the last century, which sounds crazy now,” adding that she has long harbored the desire to realize this project.

Character Interpretation

Ottinger, a prominent figure in German avant-garde cinema known for works such as “Madame X — An Absolute Ruler” and “Freak Orlando,” approached the character of Báthory through a lens of myth rather than the usual psychological realism. She described Huppert’s portrayal as an “iconic” and “despotic” presence, emphasizing the elegance and authority Huppert brings to the role: “Here, the countess is iconic. She is despotic and completely in control of her surroundings.”

Visual and Cast Highlights

The film also showcases elaborate costumes and a highly stylized interpretation of Vienna, challenging traditional vampire movie conventions. The supporting cast includes Birgit Minichmayr, Lars Eidinger, Thomas Schubert, André Jung, and Tom Neuwirth, better known as Conchita Wurst.

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