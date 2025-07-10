Intramovies Secures Global Rights to Unique Belarusian Romance

Intramovies has acquired global sales rights to the Locarno Film Festival contender, “White Snail,” a thought-provoking love story set in Belarus. This unique film delves into the intricate dance between connection and isolation, providing a fresh perspective on human relationships. The main keyword, “Intramovies nabs world sales to Locarno player ‘White Snail,’” underscores this exciting development in the film industry.

Breaking New Ground

Intramovies, based in Rome, is now responsible for the international distribution of “White Snail,” marking a significant milestone for the Austrian-German directing duo, Elsa Kremser and Levin Peter. Their debut fiction feature will make its world premiere in the main International Competition at the Locarno Film Festival. Filmladen in Austria and Real Fiction in Germany are managing theatrical distribution rights separately, ensuring the film’s reach across Europe.

A Unique Cinematic Experience

Set against the less-explored backdrop of Belarus, “White Snail” stands out for its unconventional narrative and casting. The film features non-professional actors, inspired by their real-life stories, to create an authentic portrayal of two outsiders who find solace in each other. This narrative choice resonates deeply, adding layers to the film’s exploration of love and alienation.

Kremser and Peter are no strangers to the festival circuit, having directed “Space Dogs,” a documentary that earned multiple accolades after premiering at Locarno in 2019. This history sets high expectations for their latest project, as “Intramovies nabs world sales to Locarno player ‘White Snail,’” increasing anticipation for the film’s global reception.

Production Powerhouse

“White Snail” benefits from a strong production team. Lixi Frank and David Bohun of Panama Film lead the project alongside Kremser and Peter’s Vienna-based company, Raumzeitfilm. Additional production support comes from Heino Deckert and Tina Borner at Leipzig’s Ma.ja.de. and collaborators like ZDF/Das Kleine Fernsehspiel, Arte, and the Austrian public broadcaster ORF.

Expanding on the film’s thematic complexity, Geremia Biagiotti, Intramovies’ Sales, Marketing & Acquisitions Manager, describes it as a “haunting exploration of connection in isolation.” This thematic richness is a key selling point, as “Intramovies nabs world sales to Locarno player ‘White Snail,’” reaching audiences seeking depth and originality in storytelling.

A Story of Transformation

The narrative follows Masha, portrayed by Marya Imbro, a Belarusian model with dreams of a career in China, who becomes enthralled by Misha, a morgue night-shift worker played by Mikhail Senkov. Their unexpected relationship challenges societal norms and personal fears, reflecting broader themes of repression and self-discovery. As Kremser and Peter elaborate, “Intramovies nabs world sales to Locarno player ‘White Snail,’” championing these nuanced stories on a global stage.

The film’s achievement is underscored by its Berlinale Kompagnon Script Award and its participation in the Torino Feature Lab. Financial backing from entities like the Austrian Film Institute and Creative Europe Media further validates its significance and potential impact.

The 78th Locarno Film Festival, running from August 6-16, is set to showcase “White Snail” as a standout contender, thanks to Intramovies. This acquisition signifies a promising future for the film as it embarks on its journey to captivate audiences worldwide.