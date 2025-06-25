Intimacy Coordinator’s Shocking Claims: ‘Horizon 2’ Rape Protocol Breach

The controversy surrounding the film “Horizon 2” has taken a significant turn as the intimacy coordinator documented allegations that essential protocols were ignored during the filming of an unscripted rape scene. The claim that “protocols were abandoned” has sparked a heated debate in the industry, focusing on safety practices and respect for performers. This issue is central to the current lawsuit involving prominent actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner.

Lapses in Filming Protocols

The report was meticulously documented by Celeste Chaney, the intimacy coordinator assigned to “Horizon 2.” The document highlights numerous issues, stating that key protocols were overlooked during the filming of a controversial scene. This included the absence of an intimacy coordinator, lack of modesty garments for Devyn LaBella, and her lack of informed consent over the unexpected direction by Costner.

Legal Actions and Allegations

Devyn LaBella, a stunt performer in the production, filed a lawsuit against Kevin Costner, who not only starred in but also directed and produced the film. LaBella contends that she was forced into a highly vulnerable position without prior warning. She alleges she was subjected to sexual harassment and emotional distress, with the scene unfolding unexpectedly after actor Ella Hunt declined to perform it.

According to the lawsuit, Costner instructed another actor to approach LaBella in a compromising manner, escalating the situation without following written guidelines. The complaint underscores the abandonment of “appropriate protocols,” urging for intimacy coordinators to be actively involved in planning intimate scenes to ensure safety and support for actors.

Industry Implications and Responses

Chaney’s report and the subsequent legal actions emphasize the crucial role of intimacy coordinators in safeguarding performers. The report specifies that these coordinators are vital for maintaining actors’ well-being and ensuring that directors achieve their creative vision responsibly. Chaney advocated for systemic changes, highlighting this incident as a symptom of broader industry issues.

The amended complaint detailed text exchanges between LaBella and Chaney, revealing that a line producer acknowledged the incident and suggested that Costner needed to adapt to contemporary standards. Despite these acknowledgments, LaBella claims her career has suffered, alleging that she has faced professional consequences since raising her concerns in May 2023.

Denials and Counterclaims

Kevin Costner has robustly denied the allegations through his attorney, Marty Singer. Singer contends that LaBella appeared agreeable and in “good spirits” post-rehearsal, which challenges her lawsuit’s narrative. However, the amended suit accuses Singer of attempting to damage LaBella’s career further by labeling her a “serial accuser.”

In a personal statement, LaBella expressed that her willingness to speak out resulted in being discredited and faced with silence. Her case sheds light on the broader issue of power dynamics in the industry, advocating for change in a system that often protects influential figures while penalizing those who challenge the status quo.