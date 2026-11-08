Druski’s Hilarious Take on Elizabeth Holmes in Meta-Doc

In a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, host and comedian Druski delivered a memorable sketch that served as a humorous prelude to the metadocumentary You Can See Everything. This film explores the notorious fall from grace of Elizabeth Holmes, the former founder of Theranos.

Druski’s Skepticism Takes Center Stage

The sketch opens with a fictional scenario where Holmes, played by Jane Wickline, consults with Druski before her infamous interview with Nathan Fielder. Druski’s instant skepticism shines through as he remarks, “Y’all have some of the weirdest, freakiest vibes I’ve ever seen,” followed by the candid whisper to the camera: “Whatever they say this bitch did, she done did that s–t.”

A Comedic Interview

During a close-up interview segment, Druski humorously misinterprets Holmes’s intentions, believing she is attempting to seduce him. In a comical twist, he attempts to shut her eyes with his fingers, only for them to pop back open immediately.

Critique of Innovation

Holmes reveals a product she is developing, to which Druski sharply responds: “Okay, listen white girl: I’m gonna say this with all love, right: this is the most Temu-ass piece of s–t I’ve ever seen in my life.” His biting critique underscores the absurdity surrounding Theranos’s failed innovations.

Imitating Reality

In an inspired nod to Fielder’s style, Druski introduces reenactments into the sketch. He muses to himself in the mirror, “I just need to find somebody who can truly embody her character,” before humorously transforming into Holmes. The interaction escalates as he eerily states, “I’m always being real,” with Holmes mimicking him in a surreal exchange.

Defiant Humor