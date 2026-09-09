Inside the Romantic Lives of NFL Quarterbacks: Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes

In the world of professional sports, particularly in the NFL, personal lives often come to light, revealing the human side of the athletes we admire. One such story is that of Tua Tagovailoa, the talented quarterback who has journeyed through ups and downs both on and off the field. After his fifth-year option was picked up by the Miami Dolphins in March 2023, the player opened up about a significant moment of introspection during his career, revealing that he considered retirement following a challenging and injury-plagued 2022 season.

A New Chapter

Tua Tagovailoa, known for his reserved nature when it comes to sharing personal details, took a heartfelt step in July 2023, posting a rare glimpse into his private life. On July 17, he shared an intimate photo of himself with his wife, Annah Tagovailoa, on social media to commemorate their first wedding anniversary. He expressed his love with the words, “Never one to put my private life out there. But this one deserved a post. Happy 1 Year Anniversary to my beautiful wife. I love you.”

The Impact of Fatherhood

In a further peek into his off-field life, Tua, who became a father to a son named Ace in August 2022, spoke to reporters in November 2022 about how parenthood had transformed his perspective on life. “It’s very unique how having a child impacts how you see things differently in life. It’s like nothing that I’ve experienced,” he remarked, noting that the personal journey of becoming a father is unique for everyone.

He further reflected on the challenges and joys of fatherhood, stating, “I thank my heavenly Father up above that I got a boy first. Oh, man. I don’t know what I’d do if I had a girl. It’d be a little harder, I think, because I wouldn’t know what to do necessarily.”

New Adventures with the Falcons

In 2026, Tua Tagovailoa signed with the Atlanta Falcons, marking a new chapter in his football career. Since joining the Falcons, he and Annah have welcomed a daughter named Maisey, further expanding their family and enriching their lives.