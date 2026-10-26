Inside the Heartfelt Comedy of 'Wicker' Starring Colman, Skarsgård, Debicki

When Elizabeth Debicki arrived on the set of “Wicker,” she was greeted by an unexpected sight: Alexander Skarsgård wading through water in a full-frontal wicker costume. “I turned the corner, and I was like, ‘Hi, Alex!’ and I went bright red because my brain couldn’t compute what it was seeing,” Debicki recounted during a conversation with Skarsgård and co-star Olivia Colman at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. “I was just like, ‘Oh my God! Welcome to Budapest, I guess.’”

The Enigmatic Love Story of ‘Wicker’

Directed by married filmmakers Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer, “Wicker” tells the whimsical tale of an ostracized fisherwoman (Colman) and her fantastical husband (Skarsgård), crafted by a local basket weaver played by Peter Dinklage. The couple faces jealousy and chaos when the wicker husband proves to be a better partner than the village’s traditional men. Audiences can expect to see Straw-Skarsgård in full display as the film is now playing in theaters.

While Debicki needed a moment to digest her first encounter with the naked wicker figure, Colman’s reaction was one of awe, reflecting her character’s immediate infatuation. “It was amazing because we’d all been looking at images for 18 months or so, and then to see it in the flesh, it was amazing,” Colman expressed. “That [feeling] of, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to work!’”

The Craft Behind the Wicker Husband

Colman had the unique distinction of being the first to see Skarsgård adorned in his full wicker suit and prosthetic makeup. The prototype was sculpted from Skarsgård’s own features, and although tests were conducted with different actors in New Zealand, the results weren’t satisfactory. “If it doesn’t quite work, it looks like a horror film because it looks like you cut someone’s face off and glued it onto your own,” Skarsgård elaborated. “So, it was a lot of anticipation and excitement and a lot of nerves.”

The positive reaction from Colman alleviated Skarsgård’s anxieties. “It was an incredible day that I’ll never forget. Putting it on helped me find the physicality of the character,” he recalled. Colman gasped in delight upon seeing the intricate details of the costume, which moved seamlessly with Skarsgård’s expressions.

A Unique Blend of Comedy and Emotion

“Wicker” promises to be more than just a fun romp; it aims to evoke both laughter and introspection. Following the release of a sultry three-minute trailer filled with innuendo and humor, the marketing has embraced the film’s playful spirit with novelty items, including hand-woven nipple pasties and a popcorn bucket shaped like the wicker man’s torso. Despite its comedic elements, the film addresses deeper themes. “It’s not just a slapstick or sex comedy,” Skarsgård asserts. “They did an amazing job with this, and I hope and think and believe that people will go on this journey, be excited with all the twists and turns.”

Critical Reception and Audience Expectations

In an era marked by unpredictable box office performance, the cast remains optimistic about audiences embracing the film. “Wicker” had a robust opening, earning $5.75 million from 1,471 locations, indicating strong initial interest for a low-budget indie film. Black Bear had acquired the movie for $2.5 million after it generated buzz at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Flexible tonal shifts are at the heart of the film’s success. Colman attributes this balance to the script’s brilliance penned by Wilson and Fischer, noting, “It can be hard to go from very silly to really heartbreaking, but because it was all done with realism, it worked better.”

Messages of Love and Female Empowerment

As the film explores themes of marriage and romance, Colman urges audiences to “Think wisely” about their relationships, emphasizing that love should enhance life rather than diminish it. Debicki expands on this sentiment, discussing the film’s examination of personal reflection and growth within love. “A lot of this film is looking at what patriarchy does to women,” she explained, highlighting the film’s critical commentary on competition among women and the importance of authenticity.

The Appeal of Originality and Fun Marketing

The cast believes audiences are eager for originality. “People are excited about something that’s original and different,” Colman asserts, noting the importance of creative freedom for filmmakers. “El and Al had control of this,” she adds, underscoring that originality is crucial in today’s film landscape.

Skarsgård discusses the joy of watching promotional items, mentioning the novelty of splinter removal kits and themed popcorn buckets. “It’s been a lot of fun watching this,” he shares, expressing excitement about the film’s reception. “We all love the film and were very excited when the trailer came out, but you never expect that kind of reaction.”