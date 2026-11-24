In a significant boost for its international reach, “Adult Supervision,” Sweden’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, has recently secured additional distribution deals across key global markets.

New Distribution Networks

International sales were managed by Heretic, resulting in partnerships with Filmin for Spain, Lighthouse Entertainment for Germany, Pictureworks for India, Nachson Films for Israel, and Xenix for Switzerland. Notably, negotiations for distribution in France are progressing well.

Award-Winning Reception

Written and directed by Alex Schulman, the film is a darkly comedic exploration of parental dynamics. It recently triumphed at the Seville European Film Festival, garnering the Puerta América Award and the Best Actor award, which was shared by its three leading performers: Gustaf Skarsgård (known for “Vikings” and “Westworld”), Fares Fares (star of “The Nile Hilton Incident” and “Eagles of the Republic”), and Linus Wahlgren (“Partisan”). The film also debuted at Fantastic Fest in Austin, where it won the Best Picture award in the Next Wave Competition.

Extensive International Sales

Previously, Heretic has successfully sold the film to various distributors, including Fandango for Italy, Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand, Vertigo Releasing for Hungary, CinemArt for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, MCF for ex-Yugoslavia and Bulgaria, Mayfly for Poland, Inoekino for the CIS, Taip Toliau for Lithuania, Estinfilm for Estonia, and Riga FF for Latvia. HBO has also acquired broadcast rights for multiple Central and Eastern European territories following the film’s theatrical release.

Plot Overview

“Adult Supervision” centers on three fathers who accompany their teenage daughters on a seemingly routine school trip to a remote island. However, what begins as an innocent getaway soon spirals into chaos as tensions escalate, old grudges resurface, and the lines between authority and violence become increasingly blurred.

Positive Industry Response

Ioanna Stais, head of sales at Heretic, expressed enthusiasm over the film’s continued success and its connection with diverse audiences. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see ‘Adult Supervision’ continuing to find its audience and connecting with distributors across so many different markets. We’re particularly proud of the recognition the film has received in Seville and the journey it has had so far. We’re excited to see that momentum continue as the film reaches new audiences internationally,” she stated.

Production Insights

Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production, “Adult Supervision” features Christina Legkova as producer, with Johan Hedman and Sofie Palage serving as executive producers. The film is also co-produced by RMV Film, Tiisch Film, Film Stockholm, and Scanbox Entertainment, receiving support from the Swedish Film Institute and the Swedish Agency for Economic and Regional Growth. In Scandinavia, Scanbox Entertainment handles distribution.

Acknowledgments and Future Presentations

“Coming away from Seville with two awards is a fantastic recognition for the film. We’re delighted to see both the film and the performances of Gustaf, Fares, and Linus celebrated, and to have this moment come as ‘Adult Supervision’ continues its journey as Sweden’s Academy Awards entry makes it all the more special,” remarked Christina Legkova, producer at Warner Bros. International Television Production.

The film is slated to be presented at Ventana Sur in December as it continues its international festival and market journey.