The British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) have revealed the winners of their craft categories for 2026, with Clio Barnard’s critically acclaimed film “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning” emerging as the frontrunner. The film, which premiered at Cannes, follows a group of lifelong friends as they navigate the challenges of reaching 30 years old and has secured three prestigious awards in this year’s event.

Top Honors for “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning”

Shaheen Baig took home the award for Best Casting for “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning,” marking her second victory in this category since her win for “Blue Jean” in 2022. Maya Maffioli won Best Editing for her work on the film; she was previously nominated for “Rocks” in 2020. Additionally, Connie Farr celebrated her third consecutive win for Best Music Supervision, having previously won for “All of Us Strangers” in 2023 and “Ali & Ava” in 2021.

Recognition for “Savage House”

The dark period comedy “Savage House” also performed well, securing two awards: Best Make-Up and Hair Design, won by Jacquetta Levon, and Best Costume Design, awarded to Alex Bovaird. This continues Levon’s recognition following her nomination for “Saint Maud” in 2020.

A Broader Range of Craft Awards

Other craft awards at this year’s BIFA ceremony were distributed among various films, including “A Long Winter,” “Ink,” “Rose of Nevada,” “Everybody Digs Bill Evans,” and “The Magic Faraway Tree.” This showcases the diverse talent within the British independent film sector.

Looking Forward to Performance Awards

The remaining BIFA winners, which include the performance categories, are set to be announced at the awards ceremony scheduled for December 6. Film enthusiasts can look forward to further celebrating the achievements of independent cinema during this exciting event.

BIFA Craft Award Winners at a Glance Best Casting

Shaheen Baig — “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning” (WINNER)

Heather Basten — “Animol”

Lara Manwaring — “Florid”

Lucy Pardee — “Extra Geography”

Jessica Ronane — “Elsinore” Best Cinematography

Mike Eley — “Elsinore”

Piers McGrail — “Everybody Digs Bill Evans”

Christopher Ripley — “Straight Circle”

Simon Tindall — “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning”

André Turpin — “A Long Winter” (WINNER) Best Costume Design

Sarah Blenkinsop — “The Incomer”

Alex Bovaird — “Savage House” (WINNER)

Carol Case — “A Long Winter”

Darion Hing — “Straight Circle”

Mel Page — “Elsinore” Best Editing

Valerio Bonelli — “Elsinore”

Otto Burnham — “Black Is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story”

Fouad Gaber — “Straight Circle”

Maya Maffioli — “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning” (WINNER)

Fin Oates — “Ink” Best Effects

Jon Biggins, Jeff Dillon — “Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom”

Ruslan Borysov, Richard Cheal, Tim Ledbury — “The Magic Faraway Tree” (WINNER)

Daniel Morris — “The Incomer” Best Music Supervision

Connie Farr — “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning” (WINNER)

Connie Farr — “Queen at Sea”

Phil Canning — “Sunny Dancer” Best Make-Up & Hair Design

Jacquetta Levon — “Savage House” (WINNER)

Nadia Stacey — “Elsinore”

Nadia Stacey — “Madfabulous”

Karen Hartley Thomas — “The Magic Faraway Tree”

Tristan Versluis — “Straight Circle” Best Original Music

Roger Goula — “Everybody Digs Bill Evans” (WINNER)

Stefan Gregory — “Elsinore”

Mark Jenkin — “Rose of Nevada”

Hannah Peel — “Underland”

Siôn Trefor, Ioana Selaru — “Effi O Blaenau” Best Production Design

Luke Moran-Morris — “Straight Circle”

Gareth Pugh, Carson McColl — “Ink” (WINNER)

Helen Scott — “Elsinore”

Alexandra Walker — “The Magic Faraway Tree”

Gary Williamson — “Savage House” Best Sound