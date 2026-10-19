Inside the Haunting World of 'Henry’s Ebb' Starring Kingston Rumi Southwick

In a thrilling development for fans of psychological horror, Bridge Independent has secured rights to the film “Henry’s Ebb,” which features Kingston Rumi Southwick, noted for his role in “Widow’s Bay.” The film is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, igniting excitement among genre enthusiasts and the film community alike.

About the Film

“Henry’s Ebb,” is a feature debut for writer and director Thomas Mendolia. The film showcases an impressive cast that includes Banks Repeta from “The Black Phone,” Ashley Shelton, and Will Holland, along with notable supporting performances from Rebecca Koon and Austin Willard.

Storyline Overview

The narrative centers on Henry, a young boy escaping a troubled home in search of the father he scarcely remembers. Accompanying him is Ebb, an imaginary friend crafted by Henry to help him navigate the difficulties of his tumultuous childhood. As their journey unfolds through the winding backroads of the American South, Ebb’s protective nature becomes increasingly controlling, leading Henry to reevaluate his most trusted companion.

Sales and Distribution

Domestic sales for “Henry’s Ebb” are being managed by Bill Straus of Bridge Independent, with Logan Taylor from New Ratio Films acting as a sales and distribution consultant. The film has already made a notable appearance at the Frontières Buyers Showcase during the Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival.

Upcoming Premieres

After its debut at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, “Henry’s Ebb” is scheduled to have its U.S. premiere at the Cucalorus Film Festival in North Carolina, where both the filming and setting took place.

Director’s Insights

Mendolia reflects on his decision to shoot in Elkin, North Carolina, the town of his upbringing: “Elkin exists in my mind as both magical and painful, and that duality felt essential to the story. I wrote it around real locations from my memory, and knew that shooting here was crucial. Henry moves through a world that is full of wonder, but also shaped by the complicated lives of the adults around him. Setting the film there allowed those two feelings to coexist in the same space.”

Production Team